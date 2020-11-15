Tyler Goodpaster's passing at the age of 24 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home in Warsaw, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tyler in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home website.
Published by Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home on Nov. 15, 2020.
