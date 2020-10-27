Tyler Michael Irvine returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at the age of 9. Born January 5, 2011, he was his mom's handsome guy from the start with his pure brown eyes and contagious smile.



Tyler loved Winnie the Pooh, beyblades, dragons, dinosaurs, legos, remote control cars and video games. He was happiest when he was playing with friends (especially his girlfriend Olivia) and his dog Rosie. He showed his love and respect for his mother by opening doors for her. Tyler brought joy to the residents at the care facilities where his mother worked. Faces lit up when he entered the room.



Tyler was a kind hearted and loving boy who found it easy to help others. He was a fun friend. He was nonjudgmental and easy to get along with. He stood up for the underdog. He was creative and artistic and found great fulfillment exercising his imagination. He was in 4th grade at Adelaide Elementary. Tyler was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.



Tyler was preceded in death by grandparents, Carol J. Nepote and William S. Irvine III (Grumpa); great grandparents, Dale and Elizabeth Ogden; and uncle, Benjamin Michael Irvine.



Tyler is survived by his mother, Jessica Dale Irvine (Mommy); grandparents, Atelea Nepote and Angela B. Irvine (Grangie); aunts and uncles, David and Ashley Irvine (Uncle David and Aunt Nanny), Stephanie P. McRae, Garrett T. Irvine, Baylee B. Irvine (Uncle Baylee), Tema Nepote, Semisi Nepote (Uncle Misi), Atelea Nepote Jr. (Uncle Leka); and 7 cousins: Benjamin, Anderson, Adrian, Noemie, Moneleiyah, Aisea, and Sirus. Tyler is also survived by many friends and acquaintances who knew and loved him and will miss him very much.



Family and friends are invited to a viewing at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful on Friday, October 30, from 12:30-1:30pm. Due to Covid restrictions, only 50 people are allowed in the mortuary at a time and masks are required.



A graveside service for family and close friends will be held afterwards at Bountiful Cemetery at 2:00pm. It is by invitation only. David Irvine, Atelea Nepote, Leka Nepote, Semisi Nepote, Garrett Irvine, Benjamin Irvine, and Kris Middleton will serve as pallbearers.



Tyler, you are the light of my life. I love you so much and you will be with me always!

Love, Mommy





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.