Tyler Sherwood
1990 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1990
DIED
November 28, 2020
Tyler Sherwood's passing at the age of 30 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bakersfield Funeral Home in Bakersfield, CA .

Published by Bakersfield Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bakersfield Funeral Home
