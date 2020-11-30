Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Tyone Bannister
1980 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1980
DIED
November 21, 2020
Tyone Bannister's passing at the age of 39 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by King-Fields Mortuary in Summerton, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tyone in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the King-Fields Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by King-Fields Mortuary on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
King-Fields Mortuary
3 Larry King Highway, Summerton, South Carolina 29148
Nov
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Clarendon One Community Resource Center
1154 Fourth Steet, Summerton, South Carolina 29148
Funeral services provided by:
King-Fields Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.