Tyrone Wilder
1986 - 2020
BORN
September 3, 1986
DIED
November 22, 2020
Tyrone Wilder's passing at the age of 34 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News in Newport News, VA .

Published by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
C.C. Carter Funeral Home
3314 Roanoke Ave, Newport News, Virginia 23607
Funeral services provided by:
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.