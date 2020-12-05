Tyrone Wilder's passing at the age of 34 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News in Newport News, VA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Tyrone in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News website.
Published by C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.