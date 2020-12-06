Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ummil Mohammed
1943 - 2020
BORN
August 16, 1943
DIED
September 15, 2020
Ummil Mohammed's passing at the age of 77 on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Serenity Funeral Home in Little Rock, AR .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Ummil in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Serenity Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Serenity Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.