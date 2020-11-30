Uriah Hostetler's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Miller Funeral Home in Coshocton, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Uriah in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Miller Funeral Home website.
Published by Miller Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
