Uriel Padgett
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
Uriel Padgett's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon in Brandon, MS .

Published by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Floral Hills Memory Gardens
4111 US-80 East, Pearl, Mississippi 39208
Funeral services provided by:
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
