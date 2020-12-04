Uriel Padgett's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon in Brandon, MS .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Uriel in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon website.
Published by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon on Dec. 4, 2020.
