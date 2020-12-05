Menu
Urle Brown
1934 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1934
DIED
November 18, 2020
ABOUT
General Electric
Urle Brown's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH .

Published by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Ogle & Paul R. Young Funeral Home - Oxford
5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056
Funeral services provided by:
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
