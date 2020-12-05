Urle Brown's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home in Oxford, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Urle in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home website.
Published by Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
