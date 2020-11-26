Menu
Urska Zagar
1977 - 2020
BORN
November 15, 1977
DIED
November 23, 2020
Urska Zagar's passing at the age of 43 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Valley Mortuary - Driggs in Driggs, ID .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Urska in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Valley Mortuary - Driggs website.

Published by Valley Mortuary - Driggs on Nov. 26, 2020.
