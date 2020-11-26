Menu
Valaire Holen
1975 - 2020
BORN
March 3, 1975
DIED
November 23, 2020
Valaire Holen's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH in Beulah, ND .

Published by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home-Beulah
1301 Hwy 49 N., Beulah, North Dakota 58523
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
