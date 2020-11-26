Valaire Holen's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH in Beulah, ND .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Valaire in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH website.
Published by Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH on Nov. 26, 2020.
