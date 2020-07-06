Valeria Lynn Contreras, 33, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020 after a tragic accident at Bear Lake. She was born on June 21, 1987 in Ogden, Utah, to Cassy VanDeGraaff and Richard Stephen Contreras. She was raised by her Mom and Dad Brian Saunders in Ogden Utah. Valeria graduated from Ogden High School Class of 2005. She attended Weber State University.



At the time of her passing, Valeria was employed at McKay-Dee Hospital as a food service specialist. Valeria had many past jobs including being a substitute teacher at Country View Elementary and Rocky Mountain Junior High.



When Valeria wasn't camping, hunting (in her younger years) or fishing you could probably find her at a poker table surrounded by her loving friends from the Grinders Poker Team. Also known as Big Bird, Big Witch, Mean Girls and Leri by her loving family and her closest friends who she loved being around the most.



Valeria is survived by her parents, big little brother, Brian (Hannah) Saunders Jr.; sister, KayDee (Kaden) Saunders of Ogden; sisters, Adriana and Victoria Contreras of Layton; Zabrina Lancaster of Helper; brother, Dallas Contreras of Layton; grandmother, Diana Sacco; favorite aunts, Tracy and Kerry; uncles Arie and Clif; her best friends and cousins, Dodge, Trevor, Trent, Travis, Tressa, Nakomi, Charisse, Lyrica, Raigan, James, and Kylee as well as many more family members and friends too numerous to count. A special thank you to her friends who took care of her when this accident happened.



She was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa VanDeGraaff and grandma and grandpa Saunders; her aunts, Wendy Stevenson (Aunt Pooh), and Vicky Avis and uncle, Jim Bertoch. Valeria was greeted by her loving family in heaven where a joyous reunion took place.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Hooper City Cemetery.



At Valeria's request NO Jeans, t-shirts or flip flops at her services please. With or without a mask you will all be welcome.

Published by Legacy from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.