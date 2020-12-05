Menu
Valerie Millslagle
1955 - 2020
BORN
March 20, 1955
DIED
December 3, 2020
Valerie Millslagle's passing at the age of 65 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc in Jeannette, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, Inc.
201 N. First St., Jeannette, Pennsylvania 15644
Dec
6
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home, Inc.
201 N. First St., Jeannette, Pennsylvania 15644
Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
