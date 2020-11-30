Menu
Valmond Ouellet
1944 - 2020
BORN
September 22, 1944
DIED
November 23, 2020
Valmond Ouellet's passing at the age of 76 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. in Gardner, MA .

Published by Boucher Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Annunciation Parish at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church
Funeral services provided by:
Boucher Funeral Home, Inc.
