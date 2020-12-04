Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Valvina Matta
1930 - 2020
BORN
March 30, 1930
DIED
December 2, 2020
Valvina Matta's passing at the age of 90 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory in Odessa, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Valvina in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 7:00p.m.
Martinez Funeral Home Chapel
1040 S. Dixie Blvd, Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
5
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
612 East 18th St., Odessa, Texas 79761
Dec
5
Interment
2:00p.m.
Balmorhea Cemetery
Highway 327, Balmorhea, Texas 79772
Funeral services provided by:
Martinez Funeral Chapels and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.