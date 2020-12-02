Menu
Vanessa Floyd
1969 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1969
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Texas A&M University
USMC
Vanessa Floyd's passing at the age of 51 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman in Quitman, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 12:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel of the Chimes
1102 East Goode St., Quitman, Texas 75783
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Lowe Funeral Home Chapel of the Chimes
1102 East Goode St., Quitman, Texas 75783
