Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vanessa Mulkey
1973 - 2018
BORN
June 22, 1973
DIED
July 30, 2018
ABOUT
ebenezer baptist church
Vanessa Mulkey's passing at the age of 45 on Monday, July 30, 2018 has been publicly announced by Wakefield Mortuary in Arlington, GA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vanessa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Wakefield Mortuary website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Wakefield Mortuary on Nov. 16, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
3
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wakefield Mortuary
779 Mayhaw Avenue, Arlington, Georgia 39813
Aug
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ebenezer Missionary Baptist Church
Ebenezer Church Road, Leary, Georgia 39862
Funeral services provided by:
Wakefield Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.