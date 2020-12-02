Menu
Vanessa Olson
1959 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1959
DIED
November 25, 2020
Vanessa Olson's passing at the age of 61 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beam Funeral Service in Marion, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vanessa in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Beam Funeral Service website.

Published by Beam Funeral Service on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752
Dec
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752
So sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Kathy Holland Saulmon
November 29, 2020
Larry & Marie, So sorry for your loss. Your family is in our prayers.
Kim Helms
November 29, 2020