Vanessa Speckman
1974 - 2020
BORN
October 16, 1974
DIED
November 28, 2020
ABOUT
US Army
Vanessa Speckman's passing at the age of 46 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary in Kingsville, TX .

Published by Turcotte-Piper Mortuary on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Retama Park Baptist Church
515 East General Cavazos Blvd., Kingsville, Texas 78363
Funeral services provided by:
Turcotte-Piper Mortuary
