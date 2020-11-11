Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vaun Gruesbeck
1917 - 2020
BORN
August 21, 1917
DIED
November 9, 2020
Vaun Gruesbeck's passing at the age of 103 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home in St. Johns, MI .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vaun in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Keck-Coleman Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
1500 Waterford Pkwy, St. Johns, Michigan 48879
Nov
12
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Middlebury Cemetery
Krouse Rd., Ovid, Michigan 48866
Funeral services provided by:
Keck-Coleman Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.