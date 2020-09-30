On September 24, 2020 our beloved wife and mother Veerna Barnes Law peacefully passed away at the age of 81.



Veerna was born in Randolf Utah, to Robert Walter Barnes and Orthella K Findlay.



She resided in Sunset Utah with her loving husband George Albert Law.



Veerna was a faithful daughter of God belonging to The Church of Latter-day Saints.



She has three daughters, Darlene Soto, Doreen Hinds, and Joy Olsen. She has nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Veerna Law is survived by her husband George A. Law, brother, Gordon Barnes, and her three daughters. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Orthella Barnes, sister, Thelma Barnes, and brothers, Wessly and LeMont Barnes.



We will miss her dearly but know that God has welcomed her into his loving arms.



Viewing will be held at the Sunset 5th Ward, 2431N. 250W. Sunset UT at 9:30 AM. Funeral services will follow at 11 AM.



Interment, Evanston, Wyoming.



