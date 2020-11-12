Velma Long's passing at the age of 102 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart in Elkhart, IN .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Velma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart website.
Published by Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home - Elkhart on Nov. 12, 2020.
