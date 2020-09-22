Of North Braddock, age 88, on Sunday, September 20, 2020.



Beloved wife of the late Leo A. Mangan, Jr.



Dear and loved companion and friend of David Riggs.



Loving mother of Diana (late Matthew) Reiter of Pgh., Leo A. Mangan, III of North Braddock, Katherine (Gary) Cleek of OK, and Sandra Mangan of North Braddock.



Dear grandmother of Eric (Caitlin) Jones, Nicholas (Natalie) Jones, Luke, Rachel and Cole Puleo.



Great-grandmother of Roman and Norah Jones.



Sister of Barbara Fagan.



Preceded in death by her sisters, Isabel Fagan, Sarah Revers and Janice Watt and her brothers, Roy and Orville Fagan.



Velma was a member and officer of the Ladies Auxiliary of the North Braddock Amvets, Post #60. She had been employed during her work career at the Homestead Meals-on-Wheels program and at Vintage adult Day care in Pittsburgh. One of the joys in her life was her weekly visit to her hairdresser.



Friends are welcome on Wednesday from 2-4 & 6-8pm at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800

Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Braddock Hills on Thursday at 12 noon.



Velma will be laid to rest in Restland Cemetery, Monroeville.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.