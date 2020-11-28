Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Velma Maurer
1924 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1924
DIED
November 24, 2020
Velma Maurer's passing at the age of 96 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Cromes Funeral Home Inc in Sidney, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Velma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Cromes Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Cromes Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
So sorry for your loss Lisa. Thinking of you.
Drew & Debbie Barber
Friend
November 27, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Peggy Dearwester
Friend
November 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Velma, and her sister Marilyn sure made my days of work worth working thru1 Love them both so much! Prayers to the Family.
Sonja Ogle
Friend
November 26, 2020