Velma Miller
1936 - 2020
BORN
November 30, 1936
DIED
December 4, 2020
Velma Miller's passing at the age of 84 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane in Hurricane, WV .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane website.

Published by Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Allen Funeral Home
2837 Main Street, Hurricane, West Virginia 25526
