Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Velma Nixon
1945 - 2020
BORN
February 18, 1945
DIED
November 27, 2020
Velma Nixon's passing at the age of 75 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services in Birmingham, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Velma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Dynasty Memorial Gardens
1585 Edwards St., Dolomite, Alabama
Funeral services provided by:
Grey-Bushelon Funeral Services
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Aunt Mamie, Bunny & Family: Our prayers are with you at this time. Continue to look for the guidance of “God” as you try to find “Peace” the best way you can. May God watch over you during this time of bereavement. Much Love ! Cedric & Patricia
Cedric & Patricia Ford Harville
Family
December 5, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lorene Winston
December 5, 2020
I will forever be Noodles and forever love you!
Kelva Woods
Family
December 4, 2020