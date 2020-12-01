Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Velma Stout
1933 - 2020
BORN
June 10, 1933
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
United Methodist Church
Velma Stout's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Morton, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Velma in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I have such good and fun memories of Velma. Kelley and Greg, that is a beautiful picture of her. I am praying for you both and the family as you remember her and celebrate her 'graduation' to heaven.
Brad and Nancy Dunham
Friend
December 1, 2020