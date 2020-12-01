Velma Stout's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Morton, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Velma in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center website.
Published by Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.