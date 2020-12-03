Menu
Venda Mohler
1948 - 2020
BORN
November 19, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
Venda Mohler's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Riemann Family Funeral Home in Gulfport, MS .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Riemann Family Funeral Home website.

Published by Riemann Family Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Biloxi National Cemetery
400 Veterans Blvd, Biloxi, Mississippi 39531
Funeral services provided by:
Riemann Family Funeral Home
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
December 3, 2020