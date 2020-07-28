A True Angel returned to Heaven on July 25th, 2020. Vera Louise Bishop Carling: a devoted and beloved Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Great-Grandmother, and friend to all. She was a longtime resident of Bountiful, Utah. She passed away at the age of 87 surrounded by those that loved her. We know she was greeted by her sweetheart and all her family that have passed on. What a glorious reunion they are all having as Bob and the Bishop Family sure did know how to party!!!

Louise was born to Heber and Vera Bishop on September 25th, 1932, in Hinckley, Utah as the seventh of ten children. She loved her family deeply and her favorite thing was being one of the Bishop girls. She loved every minute of life and was always found with a smile. Her favorite memories growing up in Hinckley include all the fun with her siblings playing baseball, kick the can or any other fun game with her dad (and the neighborhood) out front of their house, playing in the canal, rolling down the cellar, eating watermelon and being on the County Elite Softball team. She graduated from Hinckley High School in 1950 where she was the Yearbook Queen, Junior Class Vice President (with her future husband Bob serving as President), a member of the Maroon Key Club (drill team), and in the band and choir. So many fond memories.

She married her High School Sweetheart, Robert L. Carling, on September 21, 1951 in the Manti Temple and they have been married for almost 69 years. Together they had four children, 24 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, all of which are her greatest treasures. She is survived by her children Paul (Melba), Kim (Kathy), Kristene (Brad), Kenneth (Kristian), a sister Sylvia and many grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her greatest love and husband Bob, 8 siblings and 2 great-grandchildren.

Louise had a deep love for the Gospel of Jesus Christ. She diligently and lovingly served in many callings including Stake YW President, Member of the General Sesquicentennial Celebration Committee, Ward and Branch Relief Society President, and many others. All those she served with became her dearest friends. She served together with her husband in the Mutual for the handicap for 13 years and later they served a mission together in the Nashville, Tennessee Mission. She loved serving by her husband's side and handing out suckers to all those in need at any time and especially while they served as crossing guards together.

Louise had a way of spreading her arms of love to everyone she met and will always be famous for her HUGS. She was constantly thanking you, telling you how great you were and telling you how much she loved you. The last words you would hear from her though were, "Let's have prayer!" She truly was a woman of Faith. What a greeting of love she must have received from those awaiting her in Heaven. We look forward to the day we get more of Grandma Weezie's hugs.

A Graveside Service will be held in the Memorial Lakeview Cemetery on Friday, July 31st at noon. You can watch it livestream on Facebook @Vera Louise Bishop Carling Funeral Services.





Published by RUSSON MORTUARY AND CREMATORY from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.