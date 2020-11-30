Menu
Verdine Frederick
1934 - 2020
BORN
April 1, 1934
DIED
November 27, 2020
Verdine Frederick's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation in Alexandria, VA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Everly-Wheatley Funeral Home
1500 West Braddock Road, Alexandria, Virginia 22302
Funeral services provided by:
Everly-Wheatley Funerals and Cremation
