Verlee Carter
1928 - 2020
BORN
July 16, 1928
DIED
November 23, 2020
Verlee Carter's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Eeds Funeral Home in Lockhart, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Eeds Funeral Home website.

Published by Eeds Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Ebbon Baptist Church
1115 Rolling Oaks Dr, Luling, Texas 78648
Dec
4
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Ebbon Cemetery
1115 Rolling Oaks Dr., Luling, Texas 78648
Funeral services provided by:
Eeds Funeral Home
