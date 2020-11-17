Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Verleen Bennett
1965 - 2020
BORN
September 20, 1965
DIED
November 13, 2020
Verleen Bennett's passing at the age of 55 on Friday, November 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis in Kannapolis, NC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Verleen in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis on Nov. 17, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Marable Memorial AME Zion Church
400 Huron Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Marable Memorial AME Zion Church
400 Huron Street, Kannapolis, North Carolina 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.