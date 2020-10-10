Verlyn B. Reese, 84, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was born on February 18, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Derald F. and Mildred Mann Burns. She married Howard C. Reese and he passed away in 2015.



Verlyn is survived by her sons, Terry L. Reese and Michael H. (June) Reese; daughter, Vickie R. (Joe) Malmberg; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Reese; son, Jeffrey D. Reese; daughter, Laurie Forsgreen; parents; and sister, Julie Bodily.



Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Brigham City Cemetery.





