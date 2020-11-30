Menu
Vermet Mickle
1920 - 2020
BORN
April 28, 1920
DIED
November 23, 2020
Vermet Mickle's passing at the age of 100 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. in West Haven, CT .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West Haven Funeral Home, Inc. website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
29
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
West Haven Funeral Home
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, Connecticut 06516
Nov
29
Funeral service
5:00p.m.
West Haven Funeral Home
662 Savin Avenue, West Haven, Connecticut 06516
Funeral services provided by:
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
