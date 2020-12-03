Menu
Vern Frasure
1947 - 2020
BORN
November 7, 1947
DIED
November 25, 2020
Vern Frasure's passing at the age of 73 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by Czup Funeral Home in Ashtabula, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
Nov
30
Funeral service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
Czup Funeral Home
1329 Lake Avenue, Ashtabula, Ohio 44004
