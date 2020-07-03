Verna was born February 7, 1925 in Acequia, Idaho. She passed away July 1, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah. Verna was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her church service included Relief Society President, Primary President, and a couples missions with her eternal companion, Paul, to South Carolina, Columbia Mission.
Verna is survived by her six children and their spouses: Robert Morgan (Linda), Dallas Morgan (Joanne), Clyde Morgan, Randall Morgan (Connie), Marlyce Andrews (Joseph), and Wesley Morgan (Nellie); 36 Grandchildren; 85 Great-grandchildren; and 11 Great-great-grandchildren.
Verna was never happier than when she was serving family, others and the Lord. She had a stroke September 20, 2014 and was stopped from providing the physical service as she had loved to do, but she continued to inspire us with her strength and testimony.
The Family of Verna Morgan will gather for funeral services to celebrate her life on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Viewing at 1:00 p.m. and Services at 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will be live streamed at facebook.com/Russon
Mortuary.
Interment will be at a later date at Joshua Memorial Park Cemetery, Lancaster, California
Published by Legacy from Jul. 3 to Jul. 4, 2020.