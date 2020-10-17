LAYTON- Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend Verna Beth Harris Pessetto (Beth), passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at PeachTree Assisted Living Center in West Haven, Utah, at age 86.



Born July 17, 1934 to Zilpha Louder and Elroy Harris, Beth was the second of eight children. She grew up in American Fork, Utah, and graduated from American Fork High in 1952.



Pete Pessetto was the love of her life, she met him when he swept her off her feet at a dance in Salt Lake City. They were married February 21, 1959 and later sealed in the Ogden Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they raised three children, Diane, Dan and Dennis.



Beth had a love for cooking and retired as a school cook from East Layton Elementary. Her mission in life was to feed children and she doted on her grandchildren who were never hungry in her house. She was very compassionate and loving and she had a great sense of humor. Beth was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



Beth loved to spend time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She had a competitive spirit and would challenge anyone to a game of Yahtzee. She enjoyed gardening and had the best raspberry patch in town. She had beautiful bright blue eyes that sparkled. She was a great role model, a good listener, and a thoughtful confidant. Her sense of humor and memory will forever be engrained in our hearts.



She leaves behind a great legacy of her children Diane Sears (Steve) Westford, MA, Daniel Pessetto (Ann) South Jordan, UT, and Dennis Pessetto (Beth) Hooper, UT; 14 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by three siblings; Robert, Mike, and Evelyn.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, and four siblings.



Funeral services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. All friends and family are invited. Friends may visit with family prior to the funeral from 12:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.



The family would like to thank those at PeachTree who worked so hard to take care of Beth. Your efforts are very much appreciated.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.