Verna Taylor
1917 - 2020
BORN
July 30, 1917
DIED
November 21, 2020
Verna Taylor's passing at the age of 103 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. in Magnolia, OH .

Published by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenlawn Cemetery
, Sandyville , Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Linda and family, sincerely sorry for your loss. Prayers are with you as you grieve and heal.


The DeDents Larry, Cathy, Dave, Steve
November 25, 2020
What a great lady and wonderful aunt. I loved being around her as she made everything fun. She will be sadly missed. Anna Mary Ball (Williams) and family. Love and prayers to all.
Lori Paull
Family
November 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to all Verna's family. She was indeed a treasure, a long life well lived!
Love and prayers,
Sue Abrigg Jones
Sue Abrigg Jones
Friend
November 24, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Marcie Gill-Kinast
November 24, 2020