Verna Uber
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 24, 1927
DIED
October 12, 2020
ABOUT
Order Of The Eastern Star
United Church Of Christ
Verna Uber's passing at the age of 92 on Monday, October 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Scottdale, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Verna in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. website.

Published by Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
