Vernal Little
1940 - 2020
BORN
January 11, 1940
DIED
November 15, 2020
Vernal Little's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bales' Funeral Home in Camden, OH .

Published by Bales' Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Fairmount Cemetery
Fairmount Cemetery, Camden, Ohio 45311
Funeral services provided by:
Bales' Funeral Home
