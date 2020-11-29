Menu
Vernell Buchanan
1932 - 2020
BORN
February 8, 1932
DIED
November 24, 2020
Vernell Buchanan's passing at the age of 88 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel in South Bend, IN .

Published by Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
West Chapel
2702 Lincoln Way West, South Bend, Indiana 46628
Funeral services provided by:
Palmer Funeral Homes - West Chapel
