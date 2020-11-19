Menu
Vernell McCann
1947 - 2020
BORN
December 10, 1947
DIED
November 16, 2020
ABOUT
Wounded Warrior Project
Vernell McCann's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Starbuck Funeral Home in Merkel, TX .

Published by Starbuck Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Rose Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Starbuck Funeral Home
