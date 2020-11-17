Menu
Vernie Melson
1925 - 2020
BORN
September 12, 1925
DIED
November 14, 2020
Vernie Melson's passing at the age of 95 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw in Paw Paw, MI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw website.

Published by Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
New Hope Fellowship
201 West Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, Michigan 49079
Nov
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
New Hope Fellowship
201 West Michigan Ave, Paw Paw, Michigan 49079
Funeral services provided by:
Adams Funeral Home - Paw Paw
