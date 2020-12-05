Menu
Vernie Miller
1951 - 2020
BORN
April 13, 1951
DIED
November 18, 2020
Vernie Miller's passing at the age of 69 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home in Springfield, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vernie in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home website.

Published by Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Roselawn Cemetery
, Springfield, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Ellinger-Kunz & Park Funeral Home
Sorry to hear about Bernie passing. I went to Lanphier with him.
Donald Needham
Donald Needham
Friend
November 23, 2020
I knew him from high school had alot of good times,sorry to hear of his passing RIP BUBBY / Marvin HS classmate

Marvin R Cohnen
Classmate
November 22, 2020
Butch is now at rest with Karen, both had a lot of fiends at the bay always enjoyed my time with them at the bay
Bob Young
November 22, 2020