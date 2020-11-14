Menu
Vernon Garretts
1950 - 2020
BORN
July 2, 1950
DIED
November 6, 2020
Vernon Garretts's passing at the age of 70 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service in Washington, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Northwoods Community Church
10700 North Allen Road, Peoria, Illinois
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Northwoods Community Church
10700 N Allen Rd, Peoria , Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Funeral & Cremation Service
