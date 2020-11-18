Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Vernon Gibson
1975 - 2020
BORN
November 27, 1975
DIED
November 15, 2020
Vernon Gibson's passing at the age of 44 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home in Pittsburgh, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vernon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
House of Law, Inc.
9406 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills, Pennsylvania 15235
Funeral services provided by:
House of Law, Inc. Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.