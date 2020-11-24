Menu
Vernon Hohn
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 11, 1934
DIED
November 22, 2020
Vernon Hohn's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Wausau, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service website.

Published by Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin
Nov
30
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin
Nov
30
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church - Stewart
501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, Wisconsin 54401
Helke Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Gary & family,
Our sympathies. Your Dad sounds like a classy guy. May the memories provide comfort.
April & Dave Mascorro
Mascorro
Friend
November 24, 2020