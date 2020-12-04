Menu
Vernon Schroeder
1919 - 2020
BORN
October 7, 1919
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Disabled American Veterans
US Navy
Vernon Schroeder's passing at the age of 101 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc in Cincinnati, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vernon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc website.

Published by Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
8:00a.m. - 9:00a.m.
Dalbert, Woodruff & Isenogle Funeral Home Inc
2880 Boudinot Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45238
Dec
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of the Visitation Church
My uncle Vern, Godfather, lived a long and prosperous life. Rest In Peace uncle Vern.
TOM SCHROEDER
Family
December 2, 2020