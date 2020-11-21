Menu
Vernon Stokes
1954 - 2020
BORN
August 25, 1954
DIED
January 4, 2020
Vernon Stokes's passing at the age of 65 on Saturday, January 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc in Canton, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Vernon in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Minnifield Funeral Home Llc website.

Published by Minnifield Funeral Home Llc on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Minnifield Funeral Home Llc
