Veronica Domencic's passing at the age of 88 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home in Turtle Creek, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Veronica in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home website.
Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.